Due to concerns about available staff and the spread of COVID-19 within Vigo County, all Vigo County School Corp. schools will move to remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The district will not consider a return to in-person school until Monday, Dec. 7. Title I pre-Kindergarten programs are also postponed until at least Dec. 7.

Free grab-and-go meals will be available at the front door of each school from 11 a.m. to noon each remote learning day. The package will include a breakfast and a lunch.

WiFi-enabled buses will be dispatched throughout the county, and a list at vigoschools.org will be updated with times and locations. All VCSC buildings have internet that can be accessed from the parking lot.

Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours. Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons.