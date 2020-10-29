City police have announced the name of the suspect in Wednesday morning's shooting at Highland Quarter apartments in the 600 block of Cherry Street.

Police are seeking Theotis Gordon, 20, of Terre Haute, on a warrant for aggravated battery and burglary.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute involving two other people. The victim was shot multiple times, and is now reportedly recovering in stable condition at a local hospital.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Cherry Street on the southern edge of the Indiana State University campus, prompting a lockout of university buildings during a search for the suspect.

Police soon announced surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the campus area in a vehicle.

ISU officials said the victim and suspect were not ISU students.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gordon is asked to call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-538-3766.