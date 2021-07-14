Teresa Exline, whose service to Indiana State University spans 34 years and five university presidents, has announced her intention to retire at the end of February 2022.
Exline, currently the president’s chief of staff, has held roles including executive director of public affairs; assistant vice president of communications and marketing; and special assistant to the president for strategic communication.
“I have been blessed with many opportunities during my career at ISU, and I am so grateful to Indiana State and the amazing people with whom I have worked,” Exline stated in a news release. “I know I will miss the people who make ISU such a special place, but I am excited to begin exploring some new interests when I retire next year.”
Exline managed both the university’s 125th and 150th anniversary celebrations and has been involved in special event management for scores of events including the Larry Bird statue dedication and fundraising dinner; the unveiling of the Normal Hall dome as the kickoff to the Sesquicentennial; presidential inaugurations and retirements; and many groundbreakings and dedications.
She developed ISU’s first integrated marketing campaign, led the task force to create Student Media, and helped bring NPR to local radio. She also assisted in developing the university’s new Strategic Plan for 2021-25.
"Teresa Exline has served Indiana State University magnificently for more than three decades,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “She has shared her many talents and her love for ISU with so many, both on and off our campus. Not only has Teresa been an unwavering advocate for this university, but she also has given her time and energy to the greater Terre Haute community. Teresa served in leadership roles in several higher education associations as well. We will miss her greatly, but wish her a very happy retirement."
Exline said she is particularly proud of her volunteer service, including the co-founding of the 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County and her work with the Vigo County Historical Society and the Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Project.
“I so appreciate ISU’s emphasis on community service by both its students and its employees,” Exline said.
Professionally, she has held national leadership positions in the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. CASE District V has recognized her with its Distinguished Service Award and by naming its Best Practices in Communications and Marketing Award in her honor.
Exline said she is especially grateful to Curtis and Daniel Bradley, the two presidents she served as chief of staff. In that role, Exline was a member of the president’s cabinet and liaison to the board of trustees.
More information on filling the chief of staff role will be announced soon.
