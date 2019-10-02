An adult and a minor face charges after a series of thefts from vehicles in the Sullivan area.
Police were alerted to suspicious activity about 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Davis Street in Sullivan, according to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
City and county officers responded to the area and patrolled for suspects. About 4:45 a.m., a sheriff's department sergeant saw a vehicle stop near a residence in the 800 block of East Beech Street. The deputy said two females got out of the car and entered a nearby parked car, searched through the car, then left in their car.
The sheriff's sergeant conducted a traffic stop and found several stolen items inside the car with the 17-year-old driver and passenger Jakaylee Smith, 18, both of Sullivan. The items included a town marshal's badge stolen from a vehicle.
Preliminary criminal charges for Smith were theft, possession of stolen property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Charges for the juvenile were theft, possession of stolen property, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of legend drugs.
Residents in the Sullivan area are encouraged to check their vehicles for signs of entry and theft. Anyone with information about the incidents can call the sheriff's department at 812-268-4308.
