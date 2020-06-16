Indiana's Department of Workforce development announced today (Tuesday, June 16) that an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits are available for workers who quality.

On June 5, the stage agency said, it was notified by the U.S. Department of Labor that Indiana had "triggered on Extended Benefits."

The extended benefits program provides federal reimbursement to the state for up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits. It went into effect on June 7.

The program is triggered during different periods of high unemployment. It is available to workers who have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits during periods of high unemployment, and the program is calculated per state.

Indiana’s unemployment rate currently exceeds the 5% threshold to trigger the extension. Determination of “on” and “off” indicators can be found in Indiana Code IC 22-4-2-34.

Under traditional unemployment insurance, people can receive up to 26 weeks of benefits.

The federal CARES Act provides Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for up to 13 additional weeks starting March 29.

The extended benefits program is available after PEUC is exhausted. As a result, the first week Hoosiers may be eligible for the additional extended benefits is the week ending July 4.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) continues to provide an additional $600 per week to claimants until July 25, 2020.

The CARES Act also expands the pool of claimants eligible to receive unemployment benefits to include self-employed, contract/gig workers, and those that were previously ineligible under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

No action is required by the person filing a claim if qualified for extended benefits.

The Department of Workforce Development will automatically enroll the claimant in the extended benefits rpogram. Claimants should simply continue filing their weekly voucher if they remain unemployed.

Since the week ending in March 13, the Department of Workforce Development has paid out $2.8 billion in unemployment insurance benefits. To apply for unemployment insurance benefits, to review Frequently Asked Questions or to learn more about unemployment insurance benefits, visit www.Unemployment.IN.gov