Vigo County has added two active cases of COVID-19 and Parke County has added one new case, according to updated statistics released today by county and state health officials.

As of this morning, the Vigo County Health Department website was listing 38 active COVID-19 cases.

Union Health reported testing 379 patients, with 287 negative results and 49 positive results. Some of those positive cases are for residents of other counties.

The COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871 remains open to answer questions and concerns. Hours of operations are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The number of active cases in Putnam County grew to 31, with one additional death added for a total of 3 COVID-19 fatalities in that county located east of Terre Haute and west of Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 6,907 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 300 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Statewide, about 89 percent of COVID-19 deaths are occurring in the 60 and older age range. About 62 percent of those deaths are men. No deaths have been reported in patients age 29 and younger. Patients age 29 and younger make up about 12 percent of active cases.

To date, 35,040 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 32,133 on Thursday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 202. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (14), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hendricks (28), Johnson (23), Lake (53), Madison (57), Monroe (10) and St. Joseph (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.