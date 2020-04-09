Vermillion and Clay counties both added one active case of COVID-19 today as the Indiana State Department of Health updated its website to show 430 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Vermillion County now shows three active cases and 37 test results. Clay County has 12 confirmed cases with 79 test results. No one has died in either county due to COVID-19.
The Vigo County Health Department reports 35 active cases and two deaths on its website.
Parke County has five active cases with 46 test results received.
Sullivan County has four active cases from 44 tests.
Putnam County's active case count grew to 30 out of 178 tests. Two deaths have occurred in Putnam County.
ISDH said today 6,351 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, according to test results from ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
A total of 245 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 32,133 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 30,869 on Monday.
According to age and gender demographics on the state website, deaths remain highest for older Hoosiers, with 70 percent of the state's 245 deaths among those age 70 and older.
Men account for 60 percent of the deaths in COVID-19 patients.
No deaths have been reported in patients age 29 and younger, who make up 12 percent of the cases statewide.
The 50-59 age range has the highest percentage of cases at 21 percent.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 127. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Bartholomew (17), Clark (11), Decatur (10), Elkhart (10), Floyd (10), Hendricks (12), Johnson (17), Lake (64) and Porter (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
