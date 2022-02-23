The Vigo County School Corp. violated Indiana's Open Door law when it authorized a committee to operate behind closed doors and take official action on public business —the future of Meadows Elementary — outside of a public meeting, according to a formal advisory opinion by the Indiana Public Access counselor.
The advisory opinion was issued today. The case relates to an elementary consolidation committee that recommended the closure/repurposing of Meadows Elementary.
On Jan. 11, Meadows parent Brian Payne filed a formal complaint against VCSC. Another Meadows parent had previously sought an informal opinion.
The school district has maintained it did not violate the Open Door Law.
On Jan. 10, the Vigo County School Board voted 5-2 to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary at the end of the current school year.
The school corporation issued the following statement this afternoon:
"Today the Public Access Counselor issued an Advisory Opinion concluding that the consolidation committee is subject to the Open Door Law.
"The Vigo County School Corporation is grateful for this new guidance as well as the Public Access Counselor’s commitment to update the Public Access Handbook that many school corporations and governmental entities rely upon. We look forward to receiving the new Public Access Handbook.
"The Vigo County School Corporation will implement this new guidance going forward by issuing notices that the consolidation committee will be meeting in closed sessions as permitted by Indiana’s Open Door Law and as approved by Public Access Counselor Britt."
This story will be updated.
