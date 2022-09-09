A 'Terre Haute gem': Locals, travelers enjoy Blues at the Crossroads

Scott Giordano drove all the way from Chicago to take in Blues at the Crossroads with the primary objective of seeing Blind Mississippi Morris on Friday evening, but he was savoring his first time in Terre Haute.
"The weather is perfect, the venue is very nice, I have nothing bad to say about it," said Giordano, wearing a T-shirt that read "I may be old but I got to see all the cool bands." "Plenty of beer, plenty of food — it's a great time."
Young Abel Hermanson was enjoying visiting the Kid Zone, where he was learning percussion at the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's Instrument Petting Zoo. A musician showed him how to hold drumsticks and hit the instrument in rhythm, and when Abel pulled it off and was duly congratulated, he hopped in delight.
His grandmother, Chris Hermanson, was equally pleased. While Abel drummed, her granddaughter Stella made a harmonica and a noisemaker — a folded paper plate filled with beans and stapled shut.
"I'm really glad, too, that there are more kid things to do," Hermanson said. "Usually when we come, there's not a lot for them to do."
She was also glad that the Bluesfest had bounced back after the pandemic, since she has attended all but three or four since it began in 2001. She admitted that she doesn't really pore over the lineup before getting tickets.
"I usually just wait and come — I know it's gonna be good, 'cause it's the blues," Hermanson said.
Esteban Hernandez, the orchestra's principle violist, was enjoying interacting with the children and playing extemporaneously with a violinist and cellist. It made sense that he had such a rapport with kids as he teaches music in Bloomington. "I love kids," he said.
New to the festival was the FSA Counseling Center's Culinary Queens fundraiser, where a wide variety of 25 dishes donated by different groups were on sale under a large tent. The proceeds benefit the services FSA (Family Services Association) provides. Festival organizer Connie Wrin reached out to the organization.
FSA Clinical Director Melissa Grinslade said the organization is "trying to expand to surrounding counties to provide accessible mental health awareness and support."
Tackling the issue of mental health in the current climate can be daunting, she added: "It's challenging, it's needed and it's so fulfilling."
FSA Executive Director Emilee Roberts noted, "We're 160 years old — one of the oldest nonprofits in Indiana. We're all about partnerships and were delighted to partner with the Bluesfest."
Oscar Enriquez has been to every Blues at the Crossroads since 2015. "I lived here on Wabash, so it was kind of hard to miss it," he said wryly. "This is one of Terre Haute's gems, since it brings lots of music talent from all over the country and also promotes some of the local talent here."
Enriquez now lives in Davenport, Iowa, and returned to town just for the festival.
"I always know I'm gonna go, because I know I'm going to enjoy the music and atmosphere and the people," he said. "But then I look at the lineup, and luckily, I do know lots of the groups coming through." One of the acts he was looking forward to was Freekbass.
And Freekbass, who's played at four previous Blues at the Crossroads, was looking forward to returning to the stage. "It's one of my favorite [festivals] we play," he said. "The energy by the time we go stage when we come on late at night and everybody's gearing up, it's just great."
A cursory listen to Freekbass's music reveals that he's been deeply influenced by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bootsy Collins, whom Rolling Stone called the fourth best bassist of all time.
"We're both from Cincinnati, and funk, to me, it's very regional in terms of sound," Freekbass observed. Collins isn't just an influence — he's become a close friend; he even gave Freekbass his stage name.
Meeting Collins, Freekbass said, was "like going to the Batcave for the first time. The second you meet him, he's the generous, outgoing person you see onstage. It's not just an act."
Freekbass will close his tour Saturday night in his hometown of Cincinnati, where he picked up his musical chops.
"I'm sure I'd be playing music no matter where I grew up, but the style of music is very contingent on where I grew up, especially the kind of funk I play," he said. "The funk is really pronounced there. Ohio is not New York, and it's not L.A. We're kind of like that little kid in the back of the class that has to yell a little bit louder."
Blues at the Crossroads continues Saturday at 4 p.m. at 7th Street and Wabash Avenue. Tickets are $25 at the gate.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
