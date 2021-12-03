The miracle came somewhat belatedly at Terre Haute’s 13th annual Miracle on 7th Street event Friday evening.
Mayor Duke Bennett, standing before the city’s enormous Christmas tree on Wabash Ave. with Santa and Mrs. Claus, announced that after the crowd counted down from three, “Santa will magically make the lights come on!”
The crowd did its part, and Santa waved his hands flamboyantly.
But the tree did not light up. Not even in an unmagical fashion.
Santa tried again. Eventually, the lights on the bottom half of the tree sputtered on. Finally, a number of seconds later, the top of the tree lit up — to applause that was probably half relieved.
And a miracle arrived for Adrian Espinosa, 9, who was there with his parents Courtney Espinosa and Curtis Bodine and sister, Maya Bodine, 13 — he found out he was going to be in the newspaper.
“Yaaaay! I’m so excited to be in the newspaper,” he exulted. “Hello, everyone!”
Curtis said they all came out because “It’s a family-friendly, safe outdoor event. We like to see the tree and Santa Claus.”
Maya said her favorite part was “probably the snow globe. We’re not allowed to bounce around in it because it might pop.”
“They did bounce a few times,” Courtney confessed.
Tazin Fatmi and her daughter, Ruponti Mahbi, 6, were in line for the snow globe. “I’m not sure she wants to take a picture or not,” Fatmi said, adding that it was her first time attending Miracle on 7th Street. “I saw it many times, but I never tried,” she said. “This time works for me — I don’t have anything else.”
It was Tess Dehart’s first time to take in the Miracle in a few years — she just moved back to Terre Haute after having lived in Colorado for seven years. She was there with her son Jay, 3 — “Super Jay,” he corrected — and said, “Having a toddler, that whole magic is fun to watch. And we went to the firehouse and he met Santa. And all the vendors are cool.”
“Santa!” Super Jay reiterated.
The Terre Haute Historical Museum had an open house during Miracle on 7th Street, with an employee in a train conductor’s uniform with a conductor’s hat reading “Rutland.” Jerry Burns, attending the open house, did a little furtive research on his device and discovered Rutland was not based in Terre Haute but, in fact, in Vermont.
Burns then proceeded to deliver a lot of local train history, adding, “As a matter of fact, my brother and I rode the first diesel engine that came through from Chicago. It was called the Doodlebug. My favorite story was when the train stopped to get Square Donuts.”
He doesn’t even mind being railroaded: “It doesn’t bother me; I grew up with it,” he said. “It’s a lot better than it was in the steam engine days.”
There was yet another miracle Friday night — it was the first time that the Dr. Seuss character the Grinch attended the event, and he proved to be a rather affable character.
His first visit coincided with another big event for him — “My parole just ran out, so it’s perfect. We’re good.”
Kids enjoyed meeting the mean one. The Grinch reported, “They were so excited, they were so happy, but they asked, ‘Are you still taking presents?’ ‘How big is your heart?’ I said, ‘It’s really big this year.’ Some said, ‘You’re really mean — you know that, right?’ I go, ‘I’m working on it.’ What was funny was, the parents wanted to get in on it.”
The Grinch pointed out a number of miracles he saw at Miracle on 7th Street. Pointing at a girl riding the Miracle Train up and down Wabash Ave., he said, “Right there’s a miracle — see the smile there on that little girl’s face? That’s the kind of miracles I want to see. But I think the miracles are families coming out enjoying the season after a crazy couple of years. That’s a miracle in itself.”
He concluded, “I’m a little green with envy.”
Saturday’s Miracle on 7th Street events are as follows:
• Letters to Santa at Vigo County Public Library, 1 to 4 p.m., 1 Library Square
• Gingerbread House Construction Zone at Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 1 to 3 p.m., 727 Wabash Avenue
• Photos with the Grinch ($), noon to 4 p.m., Seventh and Wabash
• Miracle Train through downtown, noon to 5 p.m.
• Snow Globe for picture taking, noon to 4 p.m., 601 Wabash
• Ornament making at Swope Art Museum, 4 to 6 p.m., 25 S. Seventh St.
• Light Your Way Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Fifth Street to Ninth Street on Wabash
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
