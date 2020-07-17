On Friday, Vigo Virtual Success Academy celebrated its first graduation, while McLean High School said goodbye to its last graduating class.
The Vigo County School Corp. conducted in-person ceremonies for the alternative programs, including Booker T. Washington High School, as well as the Adult Education program. All four took place at the South Vigo High School football field, with clear skies, but otherwise hot, humid weather.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the ceremonies, but the district placed a high priority on having in-person programs. “Our students really deserved it,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The students have worked for 12 years to earn their diplomas, and “being able to cross the stage in their cap and gown and gather together, even if socially distant, is important. We felt it was a rite of passage we wanted to find a way to honor.”
Students names were announced as they walked on stage, but they did not receive a diploma; on June 6, students received their diplomas in an individual diploma presentation.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy
Gracey Rollins, a Vigo Virtual Success Academy graduate, told those attending, “We are the first class to graduate from this program and we should be proud of it.”
The Class of 2020 has been through a lot, she said.
“While trying to overcome a global pandemic, we have also been using our voices to fight the injustices that are in our system,” she said. “Our class will do great things... With our passion, our drive and our intelligence we will be able to handle anything the world throws our way.”
Prior to the ceremony, she said she was grateful to have a graduation. “I think our class needed this because our senior year got cut short,” she said.
Graduate Andrew Baber said, “It’s been a long, long road,” with “a lot of doubts, a lot of struggles.” But he made it.
Alexus Solliday said her daughter, who will turn age 1 next month, was her inspiration. “I feel accomplished. I feel like this has been a great opportunity for me. I was able to get my schooling done [through VVSA] when I was available,” she said. “I’m glad to be recognized for my hard work.”
The school had 25 graduates, with five participating in commencement.
During the program, VVSA principal Robin Smith said the students made it through obstacles, triumphs and COVID-19. “They chose VVSA for their own personal reasons, but they knew — even though the traditional setting of school did not meet their needs — they knew they needed an education. As your principal, I am in awe of your resilience and persistence to achieve your goal of graduating.”
After the 20-minute program, graduate Kassi Rapier-Ward celebrated with family, including Donna Ward, who raised her. “It feels great” to finish, Rapier-Ward said. “I thought it was nice they did something for us with everything going on.”
Next, she’ll be studying nursing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Booker T. Washington High
Graduate Rhetta Willis gave the student address for the Booker T. Washington graduation.
She started high school at West Vigo for the first trimester, went to South Vigo the second trimester and then finally arrived at Booker T. Washington. “I guess you can say that the third time is the charm because I have been attending this school up until ... graduation,” she said.
She started freshman year “convinced I would not graduate and I wouldn’t have a good time. Man was I wrong. With the support from the school’s staff and all of my peers, they gave me the strength to believe in myself,” she said.
Her school attendance was not always the best, “but when I started to open up and become close with the teachers, I began to feel the need to attend school more. It felt as if we were a little family and I didn’t want to disappoint any of them so I worked hard my junior year to be able to see the joy on their faces as I walked across the stage,” Willis said.
After the ceremony, she said she was excited to walk across the stage, given the challenges caused by the pandemic. “It makes me really happy. I worked really hard to get where I am,” she said.
Later, she received the Karen Turchi award. Two students receiving scholarship awards were Macy Hanner and Harley Kreighbaum.
Among the students served by Washington are pregnant and parenting students.
After the program, Kreighbaum said graduating “means everything, pretty much. High school wasn’t easy. I was pregnant my freshman year ... If it wasn’t for Washington and all their help with the nursery, I wouldn’t have been able to continue going to school.”
Accompanying her during the program were her two children, Rayven, age 2 1/2, and Elijah, 7 months.
Booker T. Washington had 14 graduates this year with eight participating.
McLean High
McLean’s Class of 2020 is the last graduating class, as the program is ending; the district has undertaken a redesign/consolidation of high school alternative programs at Booker T. Washington High School.
McLean had 18 graduates, with seven participating in Friday’s ceremony.
Among the graduates was Brayden Robins, who said he feels “better” now that he has completed high school. As far as being part of McLean’s last graduating class, he said, “Nobody really expected that one.”
He said he found it “a little sad because I really liked the school. I wanted it to keep going.” Robins attended McLean for two years.
Christy Ellis, who was an art teacher at McLean, will now be at Booker T. Washington. “This is it. This is the closing graduating class for McLean School. Sometimes I just have no words for everything we are going through. But they did it. This is nice they are having a ceremony today ... I look forward to the future.”
During the program, McLean’s dean, Troy Fears, said, “This truly was a unique year for all of us.” And unique also describes the class of 2020, he said.
“They have remained steadfast, meeting academic and personal challenges,” he said. “They finished their high school careers during a global pandemic. And they persevered to become the last graduating class of McLean High School.”
McLean counselor Janet Strole read the names of all graduates, including those who were not present.
After the 14-minute program, graduate Devon Bolton gathered with proud family members. “It’s a relief,” he said.
Adult Education
The adult education program had 115 graduates, with 40 participating in Friday’s program. Graduates earned a high school equivalency diploma.
