Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vigo County, state health officials say.

The daily update from the Indiana State Department of Health also shows new cases in Parke, Owen, Putnam and Greene counties in west central Indiana's Region 7.

ISDH today announced that 734 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 57,916 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available statewide.

A total of 2,652 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day. Another 194 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 644,805 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 635,660 on Monday.

ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.