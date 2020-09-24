Christopher Andre Vialva today became the seventh person this year to die of lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute after a 17-year hiatus on federal executions.

“I am ready, father” were Vialva’s final words following a brief statement in which he said prayed the hearts of his victim’s family be filled with grace and peace.

Vialva’s death was announced at 6:46 p.m. about 33 minutes after the execution began at the prison complex.

Vialva, 40, wore black-rimmed glasses as he looked to his left toward his spiritual advisor. Vialva, now a messianic Jew, was the first African-American on federal death row to be executed this year.

A statement from the victim’s family was presented to journalists following the execution.

The statement recalled the events of the evening when Christian youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bailey gave a ride to Vialva and his friends, but were carjacked and killed.

“Vialva now says he has turned his life around and has influenced other lives since then, but Todd and Stacie have also influenced many lives,” said the statement by Todd Bagley’s mother Georgia.

“They were willing to lay down their lives to try and win their kidnappers to the Lord by quoting scripture, praying, and singing praises to God before they died. We will never know how many people they could have influenced for good if they had been given the chance.”

Vialva was convicted in June 2000 in the murder of the Iowa couple at Fort Hood, Texas.

The jury found that Vialva, who was 19 at the time, was guilty of carjacking a vehicle, shooting the two occupants, then burningthem inside the vehicle.

He was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on charges of carjacking and two counts of first degree murder on a government reservation, aiding and abetting. Those charges brought the death sentence.

Vialva was also convicted by the jury for conspiracy to commit murder, for which he was sentenced to life without the possibility of release. He served 21 years and 2 months in prison awaiting execution.

