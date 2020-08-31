Vigo County health officials are reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting two deaths for a total of 17.
The deaths occurred Friday and Saturday in women ages 70 to 79 and age 80 and older, according to ISDH information.
In surrounding counties, Clay County is reporting 229 cases, Parke County reports 29 cases with two deaths, Vermillion County is at 94 cases, and Sullivan County is at 290 cases with eight deaths.
ISDH today announced 897 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 94,196 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,077 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,076,947 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,065,356 on Sunday.
ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week at Goshen Memorial Park, 200 Nye St. Clay City.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
