Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported for Vigo County today by the Indiana State Department of Health.
One additional death has also been reported in Clay County, taking the total to five deaths with 66 confirmed cases.
A total of 21 new cases in the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana was reported today by ISDH, announced that 748 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 50,300 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 37 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,555 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 550,562 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 542,292 on Thursday.
