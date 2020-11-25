Five deaths in Vigo County and one death in Clay County have been added to the daily COIVD-19 update by state health officials.
Vigo County added 101 cases for a total of 6,083 cases with 84 deaths in today’s update. All five recent deaths are in people age 80 and older. Four are women.
Clay County added 31 cases for a total of 1,225 cases. The most recent death was in a woman age 80 or older.
Sullivan County saw an increase of 73 positive cases for a total of 964 with 16 deaths.
Vermillion County added 25 cases for a total of 624 with three deaths.
Parke County added 14 cases for a total of 570 with six deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,059 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 312,521 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,232 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,126,395 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,107,744 on Tuesday. A total of 4,038,194 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week in Clay County at 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive, Brazil. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.