While down for the fourth straight week, more than 57,000 Hoosiers filed for initial unemployment claims as of April 25, pushing the number of jobless statewide to more than 569,000 since March 21, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have gone from hits from Mike Tyson, then to Muhammad Ali and now Larry Bird, which is not as heavy, but it still hurts," said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University.

Indiana's April 18 unemployment claims were revised to 72,756, down from 75,483, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. For the week ending April 25, the Labor Department reports advance, unadjusted initial jobless claims for the state at 57,397.

That increases the state's unemployed to 569,84, including April 25's unadjusted claims, since March 21 and 572,070 since March 14, when jobless claims began to rise.

For the states surrounding Indiana, Kentucky had 90,824 initial jobless claims on an unadjusted basis, while Ohio had 90,760. Michigan had 81,312, while Illinois saw another 81,245 initial jobless claims.

Florida saw the highest number of initial jobless claims at 432,465 on an unadjusted basis for the week ending April 25, from 506,670 in the prior week. California reported 328,042, down from 528,360 in the previous week. Georgia had 264,818 advance claims, Texas reported 254,199, while New York had 218,912 new jobless claims, according to the Labor Department.

Nationally, that brings the number of unemployed to 26 million for the week, but marks 30.3 million unemployed nationwide since March 21.

Guell expects that, nationally, the number of unemployment claims will drop, especially as 31 states plan to partially re-open.

The re-opening of states will vary. For instance, California's governor has ordered beaches and parks closed, adding that the reopening of schools and businesses is "weeks away."

Governors in Delaware and Arizona extended stay-at-home orders until May 15, while Connecticut's governor extended a stay-at-home order to May 20. Florida has reopened some restaurants and retail shops in the state, but at a reduced capacity and only in certain regions. Restaurants and retail shops remain closed in more populous areas, such as South Florida's Palm Beach.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is to announce by Friday his plans for re-opening the state.

Also on Friday, the national unemployment rate for April will be released. That unemployment rate includes data through mid April.

"Given how rapid the unemployment claims are piling up, I would expect the unemployment rate not to max out this month, but will do that in a couple of months," Guell said. "I expect the unemployment rate [on Friday] to be in the lower end of the range of 15 to 20 percent, but the ultimate maximum unemployment in the upper end of that 15 to 20 percent range."

