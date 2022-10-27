NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A 5-year-old boy whose body was found in April stuffed in a suitcase in a small southern Indiana town has been identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta.
Now police want to arrest his mother for his murder.
Indiana State Police updated the six-month mystery on Wednesday during an emotional press conference with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police officer Carey Huls said Jordan would have turned 6 on Monday.
On Tuesday, a murder warrant for his mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, was signed in Washington County. Court records show she believed Jordan was possessed by a demon. Anderson had posted about it several times on social media.
“As a result of physical evidence and the investigation itself our detectives were able to identify two suspects in this case and detectives were also able to identify the deceased child,” Huls said.
Washington County Circuit Court issued two felony warrants on Oct. 14, one for Anderson and another for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana.
“Those felony warrants were for neglect of a dependent, resulting in death and obstruction of justice,” Huls said. “As a result of the information gathered, Det. Matt Busick and Det. Chris Tucker traveled to California. On Oct. 19 Detective Busick located and arrested Dawn Coleman, with the assistance of San Francisco police.”
Police also went to the Los Angeles area to locate Anderson, but weren’t successful. They said she was still at-large as of Wednesday and was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. They also showed Anderson’s mugshot from when she was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, weeks before Jordan’s body was discovered.
Huls said Anderson and Coleman were just passing through Indiana around the time Jordan’s body was discovered. After leaving the state, they traveled to Houston, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Anderson is described as a Black woman, 5-foot-5 and about 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.
No family members, witnesses or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information, ISP said.
On April 12 Anderson made a post on her public Twitter that read, “I have survived the death attacks from 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old.”
Two days later, on April 14, Anderson and Coleman’s cellphones pinged in the area of Holden Road, in New Pekin, where the child’s body was found inside the suitcase.
Video surveillance from the area was obtained from someone who lives on Holder Road about 4:53 p.m. on April 14. The vehicle appears to stop on Holder Road, in the area where the suitcase was found.
The next day, which was Good Friday, Anderson made another post on her Facebook page. It reads, “This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?!! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body. Was full of gifts and magical rites stronger than many of you because your frequency not high enough. Start asking spirit to reveal these things to you hiding behind a body.”
On April 16 police were alerted to the discovery of the suitcase and child. On that day Anderson’s 2019 Dodge Challenger was captured on a RiverLink camera going south on Interstate 65 over the bridge from Jeffersonville to Louisville at about 8:16 p.m.
That evening a man called police and said he found Jordan’s body in a suitcase on his property while he was hunting mushrooms. He said the suitcase wasn’t covered and he opened it. Inside, he found a pillow and a black trash bag. When he opened the trash bag, he found Jordan’s body.
