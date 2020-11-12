Five deaths and 131 new cases of COVID-19 are in today’s update from state health officials as Vigo County’s coronavirus totals climb to 4,218 cases and 65 deaths.
Clay County also had one death added for a total of 19 deaths, with 37 new cases added for a total of 758 cases.
Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,654 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 230,965 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,563 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 51 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,876,317 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,853,700 on Wednesday. A total of 3,370,098 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
