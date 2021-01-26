Four new COVID-19 deaths in Vigo County are reported in today's coronavirus update from state health officials.
Two women and two men age 70 and older have died since Thursday due to COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 185 in Vigo County.
Vigo County also gained 24 new cases for a total of 10,819.
Meanwhile, appointments are open for the COVID-19 vaccine in all area counties. As of noon today, the earliest appointments are available Feb. 17at Landsbaum Center on the Union Hospital campus.
Other appointments are available Tuesday, Feb. 23 and later at Wabash Valley Health Center, and health centers in Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay and Sullivan counties, with online registration required at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,777 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 614,946 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 9,432 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 80 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,912,183 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,907,032 on Monday. A total of 6,787,227 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 459,701 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 106,874 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
