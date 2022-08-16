On August 16, 2020, Brad Chaney decided to change his approach to running.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when races were canceled, and nearing his 41st birthday, Chaney needed some motivation to run and keep focused in life. He committed to running a 5K (3.11 miles) every day outside on roads or trails and with no music.
He planned to keep his streak going for at least one year. Two years later, his 5K daily streak continues, and what he’s achieved and learned about himself goes beyond his total miles.
“This running streak has taught me I can be tougher than I ever thought I could before, and that we are not guaranteed tomorrow,” Chaney said. “I’ve never worried about how busy my day will be or if I’m traveling on vacation, or if the weather is bad. I’ve run in the mountains, in snow and ice and in high humidity and heat. I don’t let any of those obstacles keep me from doing what I love.”
Chaney, the Riddell National Bank branch manager of the South Terre Haute office, started his streak slowly and admits there were days he struggled to go outside and run. But eventually, he recovered faster and became stronger, which also increased his confidence. After years of training for various races, Chaney decided to throw out the training plans and, quite simply, run.
“I believe running, especially racing, is both a physical and mental effort,” he said. “When you race at any distance, your fitness will only get you so far. It wasn’t until I started running every day that I learned how to break through the mental barriers that hold us back as a runner.”
By the time Chaney hit one year of his running streak, he was running faster, stronger and his confidence was higher than ever before. He decided to compete in a full marathon with the goal of qualifying to run the Boston Marathon.
Chaney’s last full marathon was in 2017. Yet in September 2021, he surpassed his previous half marathon personal record time by more than six minutes. In November 2021, he ran the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, achieved a personal record and achieved his goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
At the end of his second year into the streak, Chaney has achieved personal records in every distance from one mile to marathons, and qualified for the Boston Marathon for a second time after running the 2022 Carmel Marathon.
Chaney started running cross country in eighth grade at Shelbyville Middle School and continued in high school. Even as student, Chaney loved the challenges running gave him as well as the team atmosphere of the sport. He was competitive throughout high school and ran the Indy Mini half marathon in 1997 and 1999. Later, Chaney put running aside and focused on life’s other commitments.
Yet throughout the years, he always had the lingering feeling he wanted to run again. In 2016, he decided to recommit to his health and bettering himself and joined the Wabash Valley Road Runners’ Trained in Terre Haute half marathon program. Chaney credits WVRR for helping him fall back in love with running.
“I let life and work get in the way of running consistently for over 16 years,” he said. “The biggest reason I got back into it in 2016 was because I loved that, no matter how much you run, the community of runners are the best people to be around.”
When he’s not running his personal miles, Chaney is committed to bringing running to the community and youth. He is serving his third year on the Wabash Valley Road Runners board of directors and is race director for the annual Christmas in the Park 5K race. He served as ambassador for the Indy Mini for two years, one of which was when Eva Kor served as the pacesetter for the 2019 race.
He had the opportunity to run the Indy Mini course with the individuals who created the documentary “Eva: A-7063,” specifically Mika Brown and Ted Green. He also ran the Indy Speedway part of the course with Andrew Peterson, the 500 Festival Ambassador for several years. Chaney and Peterson fist-bumped Kor at the line of bricks and then met with her again at the finish line. He says it was one of his most memorable experiences.
Chaney is also the assistant coach for Terre Haute North High School’s cross country team where his son, Matthew, 17, competes. Chaney spent two years as head coach for Otter Creek Middle School. His daughters, Natalie and Lauren, 15 and 13, respectively, also ran one year of middle school cross country.
“Cross country is my favorite sport, and being able to teach these kids how to competitively run and get faster, as well as find joy in running, is the reason why I coach,” Chaney said.
During the coming third year of Chaney’s streak, he will see Matthew complete his high school running career. The two plan to run the Monumental half marathon together in November. He also plans to compete in the Boston Marathon in April 2023. Additionally, he has stayed injury free during his two-year running streak.
On Aug. 15, Chaney celebrated two years of running a 5K each day, having run a total of 4,682 miles, with an average of 6.41 miles per day and at an average pace of 7:49. Chaney hopes his journey will inspire others to start their own streak or embrace running.
“When I started my streak, I had no races to train for, but I wanted something to look forward to every day,” he said. “I don’t know when it will end or how far I’ll go, but as long as I wake up every day wanting to run, I will run.”
