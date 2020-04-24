Vigo, Parke and Sullivan counties have added new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to today's update by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Vigo County is now at 62 confirmed cases, while Parke is at 11 and Sullivan is at 12. Vermillion County remains at 7 confirmed cases and Clay County at 19.

Union Health reports testing 700 patients with 596 negative results, 81 positive results. Those cases include residents of multiple counties.

The hospital reports having 38 patients admitted for COVID-19 symptoms, but 31 have tested negative and only four are positive.

Union has also announced it will slowly begin to resume elective procedures and outpatient imaging studies starting Monday.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The COVID-19 Hotline at Union Health is 812-238-4871. It is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced 35 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, and 656 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 13,680 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 741 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 75,553 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 72,040 on Thursday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 136. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (13), Bartholomew (12), Cass (56), Clark (14), Elkhart (15), Grant (10), Hamilton (27), Hancock (17), Hendricks (15), Johnson (33), Lake (98), Madison (20), Orange (17), Porter (10) and St. Joseph (42) . The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.