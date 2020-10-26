Thirty new cases of COVID-19 in Vigo County have been reported by state health officials today.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,009 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 164,581 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,907 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,638,232 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,629,468 on Sunday. A total of 2,734,945 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
