Three student athletes at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening near the campus in western Vigo County.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on St. Mary's Road. No information about the students involved has been released. However, initial reports are that one student was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
A prayer service is being conducted this morning at the college.
SMWC President Dottie King asked for prayers for the students and campus community on Thursday night in a social media post on Twitter.
“Our counselor, campus minister and RA's are available tonight to our students,” King posted.
More information was expected to be released this morning.
