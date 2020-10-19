Three deaths in Vigo County due to COVID-19 have been reported in today's pandemic update from state health officials.
The deaths bring the total to 37 for Vigo County. Two of those occurred in age range 70 to 79, and one occurred in age range 60 to 69. Two of the deaths were in women and one in a man.
Vigo County now has 2,488 cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from the Indiana Department of Health. Of those, 23 percent are in ages 20 to 29.
Clay County has 427 cases with six deaths. Parke County has 218 cases with two deaths. Vermillion County has 211 cases with one death. Sullivan County has 424 cases with 12 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,589 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 149,166 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,727 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day. Today’s update includes 11 newly confirmed deaths that occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 3. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,564,722 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,555,437 on Sunday. A total of 2,533,863 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find a testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
