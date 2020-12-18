Three new deaths have taken Vigo County's COVID-19 death count to 132, with an additional 102 cases for a 8,277 total in today's update from state health officials.
Those three deaths were in women age 70 and older, online data shows.
Vermillion County also reported its 24th death due to COVID-19, as 22 new cases took the county total to 1,040.
Clay County is at 1,669 cases with 29 deaths.
Parke County is at 1,057 cases with seven deaths.
Sullivan County is at 1,476 cases with 22 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,088 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 453,139 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,944 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 321 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,492,370 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,477,734 on Thursday. A total of 5,157,016 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow at the following locations:
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
