Vigo County has recorded its 22nd death due to COVID-19, according to state health officials.
Vigo County Health Department reports 1,750 cases as of midday Friday.
The state counted an increase of 42 cases during the previous 24 hours in Vigo County.
New cases were also recorded in Clay, Parke and Vermillion counties.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 1,037 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. An additional 462 positives cases were added to the daily total from a newly onboarded laboratory following corrections to a laboratory reporting error. That brings to 109,683 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Today’s results also include 1,628 tested individuals and 2,067 tests from the newly onboarded laboratory following corrections to a laboratory reporting error.
A total of 3,270 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,281,438 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,269,650 on Thursday. A total of 1,813,640 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
