Vigo County's death count for COVID-19 increased to 21 when state health officials added a Wednesday fatality to statistics released today.
Data shows the person who died Wednesday was a man in the 60 to 69 age range.
Vigo County added 14 new cases for a total of 1696, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Clay, Parke and Vermillion counties also added a new case, and Sullivan County added two new cases.
In eight-county District 7, which also includes Putnam, Owen and Greene counties, the death count is at 84, with 3,598 cases of COVID-19.
At the federal prison complex at Terre Haute, more than 200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among inmates and staff, with three inmate deaths reported.
ISDH today announced that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 108,646 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,253 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,269,650 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,261,892 on Wednesday. A total of 1,788,208 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.