L&A Family Farms near Paris, Illinois, has announced its corn maze design and sponsor for the 2021 season.
L&A Family Farms has planted the popular Midwest fall attraction since 2019. This year, Indiana State University is sponsoring the maze and worked with the farm to select the design.
The design spells Indiana State in the middle of the field and displays ISU’s Sycamore leaf on the right side of the field and includes plenty of twists and turns around the edges.
The corn maze is slated to open in late September and is a little different than most corn mazes. Instead of one entrance and exit, the maze features a courtyard with four smaller mazes branching off that area.
Visitors will be able to look for checkpoints in each of the four mazes and if successful, will be able to spin a wheel for a chance to win a prize.
“We love seeing college students on the farm in the fall, and working with Indiana State is exciting,” Brian Lau, co-owner of the farm, said in a news release. “We hope the sponsorship allows more Sycamores to enjoy the fall fun.”
Also, L&A Family Farms’ sunflower maze has bloomed and is open for its sixth year. Additional sections of sunflowers are slated to bloom in the coming weeks. The farm is located at 21661 Staley Road, Paris, Illinois, 61944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.