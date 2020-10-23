Two new COVID-19 deaths in Vigo County and one new death in Parke County are reported in today's update from state health officials.
Vigo County's two deaths – in women age 70 and older – brings the total to 40, with 2,648 cases confirmed. That's an increase of 41 new cases, following reported increases of 44 on Thursday, 35 on Wednesday, 39 on Tuesday and 33 on Monday.
Vigo County is on the verge of becoming Red on Indiana State Department of Health’s county metrics, local health officials warn.
In the weekly score released Wednesday, Vigo County remains at Orange, but in the weekly cases per 100,000 residents, the county has already reached Red.
Meanwhile, Parke County now has four COVID-19 deaths, with 237 cases.
Vermillion County, with 253 cases, is already at Red due to a rapid increase in confirmed cases.
Sullivan County -- with 444 cases and 14 deaths – has been flagged with a warning due to an increase in cases attributed to congregant settings.
Clay County is at 453 cases with seven deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,519 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 157,713 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,858 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 234 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,605,596 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,594,365 on Thursday. A total of 2,642,522 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
