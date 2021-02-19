Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vigo County by state health officials, and one newly reported death puts the Vigo County total at 226 deaths with 11,442 cases.
Clay County also reported another death for a total of 43, with 2,376 total cases.
Parke County is at 1,374 cases and 15 deaths. Vermillion County has 1,577 cases with 40 deaths. Sullivan County has 2,016 cases with 38 deaths.
Meanwhile, the federal penitentiary at Terre Haute added five new cases for a total of 20 active cases among inmates. The neighboring federal prison reports eight inmate cases.
The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,080 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 653,245 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 11,898 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 44 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,069,866 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,065,342 on Thursday. A total of 7,683,034 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.
As of today, 866,680 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 401,792 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
