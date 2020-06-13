Tribune-Star staff and wire reports
INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen more people have died in Indiana with coronavirus infections, giving the state more than 2,400 deaths of those with confirmed or presumed infections since mid-March, health officials said Saturday.
The latest state statistics give the state a death toll of 2,231 people who died with confirmed COVID-19 infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The heath department also has recorded 182 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.
An additional 432 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the department said. That brings to 39,543 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Saturday, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds in Indiana and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
To date, 340,637 tests for the virus have been reported to health department, up from 335,180 on Friday.
To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Local numbers
In Vigo County, there have been 199 confirmed cases, nine deaths attributable to COVID-19 and one death in which coronavirus was present but not the cause of death, according to the Virgo County Health Department.
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley, Clay County has reported 56 cases and three deaths, Parke County 20 cases and 0 deaths, Sullivan County 41 cases and one death and Vermillion County 11 cases and 0 deaths, according to the ISDH.
In Illinois, Edgar County has reported one confirmed case, Clark County has reported 12 confirmed cases and Crawford County has reported 13 confirmed cases. None of the counties has reported any deaths.
Illinois has repored 131,871 cases of COVID-19 infection and 6,289 deaths. A total of 1,168,945 Illinoisans have been tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
For the Illinois map of coronavirus data adn other information, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.