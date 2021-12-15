According to the Terre Haute Police Department, 13th Street is currently shut down between Margaret Avenue and Voorhees Street due to a train derailment. Please use an alternative route, police advise.
13th Street shut down between Margaret and Voorhees due to train derailment
Susan Elizabeth "Suzie" Mooney, 76, of Terre Haute passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral services Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow. Visitation 11 AM -1 PM Saturday.
