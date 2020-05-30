INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thirteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while nearly 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Saturday.
The 13 new deaths increased Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,958, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Another 167 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,125 since the state’s first deaths was recorded on March 15.
An additional 693 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total number of confirmed cases to 34,211, the state agency said.
To date, 256,395 test results have been reported to the state health department and about 13.3% of those results have been positive for the coronavirus, according to the state agency's online coronavirus dashboard.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Local numbers
In Vigo County, there have been 167 confirmed cases, eight deaths attributable to COVID-19 and one death in which coronavirus was present but not the cause of death, according to the Virgo County Health Department.
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley, Clay County has reported 51 cases and one death, Parke County 17 cases and no deaths, Sullivan County 35 cases and one death and Vermillion County 10 cases and no deaths, according to the ISDH.
In Illinois, Edgar County has reported one confirmed case, Clark County has reported 11 confirmed cases and Crawford County has reported 11 confirmed cases. None of the thre counties has reported any deaths.
Illinois has repored 118,917 cases of COVID-19 infection and 5,330 deaths. A total of 877,105 Illinoisans have been tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
For the Illinois map of coronavirus data adn other information, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
