Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 in Vigo County have been reported by state health officials, along with new deaths in Clay and Sullivan counties.
Vigo County is now at 2,605 cases and 38 deaths, according to statistics at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Clay County has 446 cases and seven deaths. Sullivan County has 437 cases and 14 deaths.
Parke County is at 232 cases with three deaths. Vermillion County has 241 cases and one death.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,880 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Today’s numbers represent results from 36,552 specimens submitted, the highest number to date.
To date, a total of 155,246 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. A total of 3,831 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day. Another 234 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days. To date, 1,594,365 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,581,109 on Wednesday. A total of 2,611,265 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
