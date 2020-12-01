Eleven new deaths from COVID-19 are reported today for Vigo County by state health officials, as Clay, Vermillion and Sullivan counties also reported coronavirus deaths in the daily update.
Of the 11 deaths in Vigo County, nine occurred in people age 80 and older, and two occurred in people age 50 to 59. Of the 11 deaths, four were women, six were men, and one gender was unreported. Four of the deaths occurred Monday, four occurred Sunday, and three occurred late last week.
Vigo County gained 77 new cases for a total of 6,518.
Clay County is at 1,366 cases with 26 deaths.
Vermillion County is at 706 cases with nine deaths, and increase of two deaths.
Sullivan County has 1,077 cases with 18 deaths.
In Parke County, where 663 cases and six deaths are reported, county officials announced the courthouse will be closed to the public except by appointment only.
Today’s update shows 15 new deaths and 202 new cases in the eight counties of District 7 in west central Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,518 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 344,373 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,598 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 142 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,217,258 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,204,581 on Monday. A total of 4,295,987 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 E. County Road 75 North, Sullivan.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.