Vigo County added 234 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in the daily pandemic update from state health officials, while Clay County added 42 cases and one new death for a total of 1,198.
Parke County added 19 cases for a 560 total, Vermillion County added 15 cases for a 599 total, and Sullivan County added 23 cases for 889 total.
Vigo County’s total of 5,979 now includes 79 deaths. Vermillion and Sullivan counties each added another death, for a total of 16 deaths in Sullivan County and three deaths in Vermillion County.
in the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana, a total of 10 new deaths were reported in the daily update, along with 409 new cases of coronavirus.
Most of those deaths occurred in people age 80 and older. The Clay County death and one Vigo County death were in people age 60 to 69.
Meanwhile, at the federal correctional complex in Terre Haute, the prison is reporting 82 inmate cases of COVID-19 and 14 staff cases today. That is an increase of more than 20 inmate cases since last week.
The penitentiary is reporting four inmate cases and two staff cases.
Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 306,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,169 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 103 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,107,744 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,090,728 on Monday. A total of 3,976,683 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week in Clay County at 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive, Brazil. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
