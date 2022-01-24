A Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket matching four of five numbers and worth $10,000 has been sold in Sullivan County.
The $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Carlisle Truck Plaza, 8355 S Old Highway 41 in Carlisle, according to a news release from the state lottery.
The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 38-45-46-55-67 with a Mega Ball of 18.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Meanwhile, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday drawing increased to $396 million.
Mega Millions overall odds are 1 in 24. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001. Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.
