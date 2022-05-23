A single-vehicle crash about 8:35 a.m. today on Cottom Drive near Briggs Street sent a Sullivan man to the hospital by helicopter.
Indiana State Police troopers and Vigo County deputies responded and learned James S. Gofourth, 48, was driving a water tanker west on Cottom Drive near Briggs Street. For an unknown reason Gofourth lost control of the vehicle and traveled to the north side of Cottom Drive, running off of the roadway.
Gofourth over-corrected to the south side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle again left the road, rolled three to five times and ejected Gofourth, troopers said in a news release.
Gofourth was flown by Lifeline to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Assisting troopers and deputies were Linton Volunteer Fire Department, Trans Care, Lifeline, and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.