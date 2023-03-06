More than $10,000 was raised as Wabash Valley Crew held its second annual rowing challenge at the Vigo County YMCA on Feb. 25.
The funds raised will help build a boathouse in Fairbanks Park. The boathouse will allow WVC to grow and host regattas that will bring tourist dollars to our community, WVC organizers said in news release. The boathouse also will support community members interested in river-based activities such as kayaking.
Rowers in the fundraiser used rowing rowing machines.
Winner of the celebrity race was Bryan Horsman of RiverScape, who received his trophy from last-year’s winner, Rondrell Moore of WTHI-TV.
In the 4,000-meter corporate race, defending champion Terre Haute Police Department claimed the trophy and bragging rights for the second year in a row.
Between races, Wabash Valley Crew honored Sarah Scott Middle School as the first school in the state of Indiana to host the George Pocock Rowing Foundation’s Erg Ed program.
As part of its 30th anniversary, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation has established a challenge grant through December 31. This grant will match every dollar donated, up to $150,000. Any business, organization, or individual can give through this opportunity. For more information or to donate, please visit www.wabashvalleycrew.com.
