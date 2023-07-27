From deep-fried corn to heightened public safety rules, here’s what Hoosiers need to know about this year’s Indiana State Fair.
The fair begins Friday and goes through Aug. 20, although it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Last year more than 837,000 people attended the event.
This year, a new public safety rule will prohibit minors from entering the fair after 6 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone older than 21.
Adults can only chaperone up to six individuals and have to stay at the fair with the minors the entire time they are there.
Fairgoers can only bring bags that are 9 inches by 10 inches by 12 inches or smaller and cannot bring weapons.
This year’s theme will be all about basketball, which has a rich history in Indiana. According to a state fair press release, basketball was well-received in Indiana because it was an affordable and convenient way for the children of farmers to play a sport in the 1800s since the playing season was based around planting and harvest season.
Basketball-theme activities at the fair will range from educational exhibits to Hoopfest — an amusement park that will feature basketball clinics and full-blown tournaments.
Other activities include “Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience,” a display of Gene Hackman’s car from the iconic basketball movie Hoosiers and a Chuck Taylor exhibit.
While many of the fair’s favorite elements remain, Hoosiers can look forward to several new activities and unique treats. The fair will be serving several corn-themed snacks, including deep fried corn on a stick topped with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese and a cup of corn, nacho cheese and Flaming Hot Cheetos.
The fair will have no shortage of sweets either. This year, adults will be able to enjoy a Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake while their kids can enjoy a chocolatey spin on a classic with the Nutellaphant Ear.
Among new activities happening this year is the fair’s first cornhole tournament, which will take place July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Building for a $2,000 prize.
But cornhole is far from the only competition at the fair. On the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, fairgoers will be able to watch pigs race for an Oreo cookie every Friday through Sunday at varying times.
For a more calming experience, fairgoers can see parakeets at the Department of Natural Resources Building from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily or visit Illuminate, a free light show happening during the first two weeks of the fair.
Individuals can still purchase $11 advance tickets by July 27 and $25 wristbands by July 30. After that, ticket prices will be $14 and wristbands will be $40. Wristbands allow unlimited access to midway rides that day of the fair and are valid only on Wednesdays, Fridays and the last Sunday of the fair.
Certain days of the fair also offer discounted admission.
— This and other Indiana Capital Chronicle articles are available at indianacapitalchronicle.com.
