Indiana State women’s basketball has been tabbed to finish ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the Valley announced Tuesday morning.
Entering year three with head coach Vicki Hall, the Sycamores received 129 votes trailing Loyola Chicago, whom the Trees were slated to play in the MVC Tournament last season, by just four points. Missouri State is the league favorite, picking up 360 points and 33 first place votes in a poll conducted by coaches, sports information directors and league media.
After welcoming 14 newcomers a season ago, the Sycamores return 11 letterwinners and 12 of their 14 from the roster overall, making them one of the more experienced teams in Division I.
Del’Janae Williams will look to lead a group of seven talented sophomores after earning MVC All-Freshman team honors a year ago, while Jamyra McChristine returns as well after leading the Trees in scoring and rebounding 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
The Indiana State non-conference schedule, as well as Hulman Center protocols and capacity limits due to COVID-19, will be announced in the coming weeks.
2020-21 MVC Preseason Poll
Missouri State (33)=360
Bradley (7)=328
Northern Iowa=288
Drake=282
Illinois State=223
Southern Illinois=201
Valparaiso=176
Loyola=133
Indiana State=129
Evansville=80
Football
• ISU to play UT-Martin in series – Indiana State and the University of Tennessee at Martin announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2026 and 2027 seasons on Monday.
The first game between Indiana State and UT Martin will take place in Terre Haute on Sept. 5, 2026, with the Sycamores returning the trip with the Skyhawks on Sept. 4, 2027.
It will mark the second meeting between the two programs. The Sycamores won the 2004 matchup at Memorial Stadium, 41-24.
Indiana State has three home-and-home series presently, returning a trip to Eastern Kentucky50+ in 2021 after the Colonels visited Memorial Stadium in 2019, a home and home series with Montana set to begin in 2022 as well as an ongoing series with regional rival Eastern Illinois from 2023-26.
• Dafney signs with Packers – Former Indiana State flexback Dominique Dafney signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers on Monday and was placed on Green Bay’s practice squad. Dafney played three different positions at Indiana State – wide receiver, tight end and as a wildcat quarterback. Dafney rushed for 244 yards and scored five overall touchdowns in ISU’s 2019 finale at Missouri State.
Dafney joins another former Sycamore – Rob Tonyan – on the Packers’ roster. The two were not with ISU at the same time of their college careers.
Baseball
• Volkers – In the 50+ group, the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros defeated the Volkers Yankees 17-16.
On Sunday, the Terre Haute Men’s Senior Baseball League played their championship games. In the 35+ division, the Volkers Group Yankees defeated the Cubs in a close battle 5-3. For the Yankees, Brian Schulze had four hits and Tim Bloodworth had a pinch hit, go-ahead RBI. Matt McLaren also pitched a complete game with 13 strike outs. The Cubs were led with hits by Eric Atwood, Dusty Sturm, and Jason Kempf.
