Indiana State's Mackenzie Kent has been named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after her two-goal performance Sunday against Evansville.
Kent's two goals in ISU's 4-1 victory give her four for the season, tied for third-most in the MVC.
Indiana State plays Saturday afternoon at Northern Iowa.
In high school soccer:
Boys
• White River Valley 5, North Knox 1 — At Verne, Dalton Fulford had three goals and an assist as the Wolverines advanced to the second round in the Class A South Knox Sectional.
Girls
• Washington Catholic 5, Bloomfield 0 — At Sullivan, Washington Catholic won the battle of Cardinals in the first round of the Class A Sullivan Sectional.
Washington Catholic plays South Knox in the semifinals.
Golf
• Indiana State and Madison Branum are battling for first place after the first day of the Butler Invitational at the Highland Golf and Country Club.
ISU led the tournament after 18 holes, but fell to fifth after the second round was completed. Butler leads the team scoring at 24-over, followed by Austin Peay (27-over), Belmont (27-over), Bellarmine (34-over) and ISU (35-over).
Branum is four shots back of 36-hole leader Erica Scott of Austin Peay after shooting a 73 and a 72.
Also for ISU, Lauren Green shot 73-75, Iyoun Chew 71-79, Kristen Hobbs 75-78 and Chelsea Morrow 74-79.
Competing as individuals, Molly Lee shot 79-75 and Grace Welty 84-82.
The final round begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
In high school golf:
• Coombes advances — At Auburn, Ill., Kaitlyn Coombes of Paris shot an 85 at the Auburn Sectional to earn a spot in the state finals.
Track
• Service scheduled — The memorial service for Terre Haute coaching legend Bill Welch is 4 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Museum.
Prep volleyball
• Brown County 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings had a strong start but fell 26-24, 16-25, 25-15, 25-11 in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• Linton 3, Bloomfield 0 — At Bloomfield, the Miners wrapped up the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship with a 25-6, 25-21, 25-15 win.
Linton is now 23-3 and was a perfect 7-0 in the SWIAC.
• Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, the host Panthers fell 25-17, 25-9, 25-9 in their annual Pink Out game.
• Clay City 3, Shakamak 2 — At Clay City, the host Eels prevailed in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 15-11.
Prep tennis
Girls
• Robinson 9, Paris 0 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons stayed unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play.
Singles — Lisa Henry (R) def. Kendall Mathews 7-5, 2-6, (10-7); Lucy List (R) def. Sara Mills 6-1, 6-0; Annie List (R) def. Kimber Calvert 6-2, 6-0; Zharina Stephens (R) def. Claire Maschino 6-3, 6-0; Lauren Staller (R) def. Savanna Reed 6-4, 6-0; Anna Hargrave (R) def. Claire Young 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — A.List-L.List (R) def. Mathews-Mills 6-2, 6-3; Henry-Stephens (R) def. Calvert-Maschino 6-2, 6-3; Sydeny Harmon-Alana Herr (R) def. Cate Kirby-Reed 6-3, 6-2.
JV — Paris 7, Robinson 5.
Next — Paris (7-5, 3-3 LIC) plays Thursday at Casey.
