An Air Force flying instructor who graduated from Indiana State University and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force were killed Friday when a trainer jet crashed in Alabama, according to an Associated Press report.
Lt. Scot Ames Jr., a 24-year-old instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, died in the crash. The T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery, Alabama.
Ames was from New Pekin, Indiana.
A memorial ceremony for Ames., a 2018 ISU graduate, will be streamed live at 3:50 p.m. [ET] today from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, according to an announcement from ISU.
Ames married Audra Dial, also a 2018 ISU graduate, last June.
"My heart goes out to all the ISU students, faculty, and staff sharing in this loss," said Lt. Col. David A. Sulhoff, ISU professor of aerospace studies and commander of Air Force ROTC. "Lt. Ames was a man of character who clearly left an indelible and positive impression on so many."
The Columbus Air Force Base is home of the 14th Flying Training Wing, The wing’s mission is specialized undergraduate pilot training, according to AP.
