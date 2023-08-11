The idea of a NCAA Division I college basketball team traveling abroad, and purposely leaving the basketballs behind, seems extraordinary.
In 2018, the Davidson College Wildcats did just that. The trip changed young lives.
The team visited Auschwitz, the World War II-era concentration camp in then-Nazi-occupied Poland, where Nazis systematically killed 1.1 million people, including nearly a million Jewish people. Nazis put to death 6 million Jews overall during the war.
Late Terre Haute resident Eva Kor and her sister Miriam survived the horrors, as subjects of Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s torturous experiments on twins. Kor later dedicated her life to educating the world about the Holocaust and famously forgave her Nazi tormenters. Kor led tours of the Auschwitz camp’s remains for years, and she guided the Davidson Wildcats through the site in 2018, one year before her death at age 85.
Now, her son Alex is helping lead an effort to give more college student-athletes an opportunity to tour Auschwitz, and to provide them educational tools to raise their awareness of Holocaust history, antisemitism and other forms of identity-based hate.
The 2018 Auschwitz trip by now-retired coach Bob McKillop and his Davidson team has inspired the new Athletes Against Antisemitism and Discrimination Consortium. It was launched this month by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, founded by Eva Kor, and the Benjamin Ferencz Institute for Ethics, Human Rights and the Holocaust in Marlboro, New Jersey.
Alex Kor, a CANDLES board member, is part of the organizing group. His parents, late Terre Haute residents Mickey and Eva Kor, both survived the Holocaust as children but lost their families.
Kor accompanied his mother on the July 2018 tour of Auschwitz with the Davidson basketball team. He’s corresponded with those Wildcats players and coaches since then, and knows the impact of the trip on them. That’s why Kor so strongly supports a push to have more college teams make the journey.
“Now more than ever, in this society, this country, this world, we need to be aware of the dangers of hate and antisemitism,” Kor said last week. “I feel an intense obligation to continue my parents’ work.”
Indeed, incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault targeted at Jewish people reached an all-time high last year, according to an annual report released earlier this year by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL tracked 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2022, a 36% increase over 2021 and the most since the ADL began charting those incidents in 1979.
Last year’s total included 27 incidents in Indiana.
Along with that ugliness comes a low level of awareness about the problem. The new consortium cited a 2020 survey conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany that found a “worrying lack of basic Holocaust knowledge” among adults under 40. In that 50-state survey, 1 in 10 of those adults couldn’t recall ever hearing the word “Holocaust.” Sixty-three percent weren’t aware that 6 million Jews were murdered, and 48% couldn’t name any of the camps and ghettos in Europe, where so many died.
“It’s so far removed from our daily activities,” Kor said of the Holocaust and its history, “although it was only 80 years ago.”
Educating college student-athletes can help educate other fellow students and young people. Athletes Against Antisemitism and Discrimination aims to use a comprehensive curriculum for that teaching, including books, videos, interactive online discussions, in-person and virtual lectures and, yes, the tours of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps.
Stacy Gallin, director of the Ferencz Institute that co-launched the consortium with CANDLES, emphasized their student-athletes’ potential.
“We want to inspire athletes to use their platform to stand up and speak out when they witness antisemitism, discrimination and identity-based hatred and become a force for change in the world,” Gallin said in a statement from the consortium.
Visiting Auschwitz profoundly changes people. McKillop, the Davidson coach, visited the camps four years before he took his team there. He described the experience in an essay published in the Washington Post, just as he took the team there in 2018.
“As a history major at Hofstra University and a high school history teacher early in my career, I thought I understood the Holocaust,” McKillop wrote. “But to smell it, taste it and see the gas chambers, the barracks and the barbed wire up close was life-altering.”
Kor understands the hurdles basketball and other college sports programs face in attempting such a trip abroad. The big Power Five conference universities might have the resources, but also have intensely formatted schedules. “Every minute, hour and day, 365 days a year, is choreographed,” Kor said. For smaller programs, budgets are tight.
“To have another ask is difficult,” Kor acknowledged, “but the rewards outweigh the difficulties.” The Athletes Against Antisemitism and Discrimination hopes that a couple college teams make the trip every year.
One of the Davidson assistant coaches, Kevin Kuwik, sent Alex Kor a message after learning Eva had died on July 4, 2019. Kuwik explained how Eva’s message of forgiveness had inspired him, saying “there is no more powerful example of turning a negative into a positive.” Kuwik added, “I truly hope that all of us who she touched are able to pass along the powerful message that she shared and expand her amazing reach.”
Back in Terre Haute, the Athletes Against Antisemitism and Discrimination’s efforts to educate and embolden student-athletes has the support of Indiana State University basketball coach Josh Schertz, who is Jewish.
“I am so glad to hear that this consortium and holistic program has been created,” Schertz said last week. “Discrimination of all kinds as well as bigotry and antisemitism tend to occur due to fear and/or ignorance for those that look, love or pray differently than we do.
“This program will provide the exposure necessary to eradicate these obstacles for so many of our future leaders,” Schertz added, “and will provide a pathway to a more tolerant and educated group of young people that will be able to positively impact their inner circles with the end goal of a more fair and just society for all.”
Schertz, who is beginning his third season at ISU, couldn’t predict whether his program could make a trip to Auschwitz. “We would certainly consider a trip to Auschwitz if it was feasible for us to go as part of a foreign tour,” he said. “I think it would be a lifetime memory and massively impactful experience for all of us.”
Even for those teams and student-athletes who aren’t able to go, the other educational tools to raise awareness can make a difference.
“Simply learning about the Holocaust is not in itself going to stop antisemitism,” Kor said, “but it’s a good first step.”
