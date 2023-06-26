Dear Abby: My daughter “Lia” and her husband, “Jerry,” visited his mother and stepdad, “Gil,” a few months ago. Gil gave Lia an inappropriate hug, with his hand sliding to her buttocks. Lia said Gil had done this before and it made her uncomfortable. She told Jerry, and he began watching his stepdad closely when they visited.
Recently, my family and I visited Jerry’s parents. Gil gave me a hug around my back, and then slid his hand down my back and grabbed MY buttock with a quick squeeze! His wife was standing in front of us when he did it. I looked at her in shock. She looked down at the floor and then at me, expressionless. After I told my daughter what he had done, she told me he had done it to her as well.
My son-in-law wants to tell his mother he doesn’t feel comfortable leaving his young daughters at their house. I know Lia and I should have said something when it happened, but we were caught off guard and didn’t call him on it. How do you think this should be handled?
— Caught Off Guard
Dear Caught Off Guard: Your daughter was right to tell her husband what his stepdad has been doing, and you should tell him, too, if you haven’t already done it. Gil’s behavior is extremely inappropriate. It’s interesting that he doesn’t discriminate — any buttock within reach appears to be fair game.
You, your daughter and Jerry need to explain that fact to Jerry’s mother and her husband. From now on, it makes sense that Jerry’s mother should visit her little granddaughters at Lia and Jerry’s without her spouse.
Dear Abby: I have three grown children living in my house — my son, 27, and my daughters aged 27 and 23. All three have boyfriends and girlfriends who occasionally sleep over. My son’s girlfriend sleeps in his room, while my daughters’ boyfriends sleep on the couch. The girls are now asking for their boyfriends to sleep in their bedrooms. I know they are not babies, but I’m not comfortable with it. What’s your thought?
— Uncomfortable Dad In New York
Dear Dad: As you stated, your children are all adults. I find it interesting that you have allowed your son to do this while denying it to your daughters. If ever there was an example of the double standard, this is it.
Of course, the bottom line is that this is your house, and you get to set the rules. Before you do that, look into your heart, figure out what is making you uncomfortable and have a frank discussion about your feelings with all your children.
