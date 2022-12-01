A previously convicted felon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on a new drug trafficking conspiracy conviction, according to federal prosecutors.
Elvis Medrano, 43, of Pharr, Texas, recently was sentenced after being convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy/molly), as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was found guilty in a four-day jury trial in May of 2022.
Prosecutors said Medrano conspired with his co-conspirators to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA, specifically in Sullivan and Knox Counties.
Medrano has prior state court felony convictions in Texas and Iowa for charges including robbery and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to deliver. He was prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms by federal law due to those convictions.
DEA and U.S. Postal Service investigated the case. Assisting were Indiana State Police, Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys M. Kendra Klump, Patrick Gibson and Samantha Spiro prosecuted. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon.
