Local students make Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene
BOURBONNAIS — Several area students made the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Olivet Nazarene University.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Area students on the Dean's List include:
Jonathan Bowen of Hoopeston
Catherine Brown of Danville
Connor Cavanaugh of Georgetown
Emmalee Dorsey of Crawfordsville
Paxton Fisher of Catlin
Preston Fisher of Catlin
Noah Garcia of Milford
Heather Simpson of Hoopeston
Krista Sixberry of Crawfordsville
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership.
Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.
From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.