Times and dates are based on schedules submitted to the Tribune-Star and are subject to change. Times are local for the host team, unless indicated.
Monday (3)
College men's golf — SMWC at Lewis invite, all day.
College women's golf — ISU at Butler invite, all day; SMWC at River States preview at Florence, all day.
High school volleyball — North Central at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.; West Vigo at Brown County, 6:30 p.m.; Washington at Sullivan, 7 p.m.; Bloomfield at Linton, 7 p.m.; Westville at Marshall, 7 p.m.; Cowden-Herrick at Martinsville, 7 p.m.; Clay City at Shakamak, 7:30 p.m.; South Putnam at Riverton Parke, 7:30 p.m.; Red Hill at Dugger Union, 8 p.m.
High school boys soccer — Class 3A Martinsville Sectional: Bloomington South vs. Martinsville, 5:30 p.m.; TH North vs. TH South, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: Brown County vs. West Vigo, 5 p.m.; Owen Valley vs. Greencastle, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Washington Sectional: Washington vs. Southridge, 7 p.m.
High school girls tennis — Paris at Robinson, 4 p.m.
Tuesday (4)
College volleyball — IU-Southeast at SMWC, 7 p.m.
College men's golf — SMWC at Lewis invite, all day.
College women's golf — ISU at Butler invite, all day; SWMC at River States preview at Florence, all day.
High school volleyball — West Vigo at TH North, 6:30 p.m.; Covington at TH South, 7 p.m.; Sullivan at North Knox, 7 p.m.; Clay City at Eastern Greene, 7 p.m.; Marshall at Red Hill, 7 p.m.; Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys soccer — Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: Indian Creek vs. Northview, 5 p.m.; South Vermillion vs. Edgewood, 7 p.m.; Class A South Knox Sectional: South Knox vs. Barr-Reeve, 5:30 p.m.; Shoals vs. NE Dubois, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Washington Sectional: Sullivan vs. Princeton, 6 p.m.; Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern, 8 p.m.
High school girls soccer — Class 3A Center Grove Sectional: Bloomington North vs. Martinsville, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomington South vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Edgewood Sectional: Owen Valley vs. Northview, 5:30 p.m.; Monrovia vs. West Vigo, 7:15 p.m.; Class A Sullivan Sectional: North Knox vs. Vincennes Rivet, 6 p.m.
High school boys tennis — Crawfordsville Regional: Crawfordsville vs. TH South & Covington vs. Owen Valley, 5 p.m.
High school cross country — Paris at West Vigo, 5 p.m.; Sullivan/Linton at North Central, 4:30 p.m.; WRC at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Wednesday (5)
College volleyball — Mt. St. Joseph at RHIT, 7 p.m.
College men's soccer — Anderson at RHIT, 7 p.m.
College women's soccer — RHIT at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball — WRV at North Central, 6 p.m.; Linton at TH North, 7 p.m.; Riverton Parke at Covington, 7 p.m.; Lawrenceville at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
High school boys soccer — Class 3A Martinsville Sectional: Monday winners, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomington North vs. Center Grove, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: Monday winners, 5 p.m.; Tuesday winners, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Washington Sectional: Pike Central vs. Washington-Southridge winner, 6 p.m.; Tuesday winners, 8 p.m.
High school girls soccer — Class A Sullivan Sectional: South Knox vs. Bloomfield, 5 p.m.; WRV vs. Washington Catholic, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis — Crawfordsville Regional: championship, 5 p.m.
Thursday (6)
College women's soccer — Southern Illinois at ISU, 7 p.m.
College swimming — RHIT at DePauw, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball — South Vermillion at Attica, 6 p.m.; Eastern Greene at North Central, 6 p.m.; TH South at Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.; Northview at West Vigo, 6:30 p.m.; Sullivan at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.; Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.; Linton at Mitchell, 7 p.m.; Marshall at Newton, 7 p.m.; Oblong at Hutsonville, 7:15 p.m.; Shakamak at Eminence, 7:30 p.m.; North Daviess at Dugger Union, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer — Class 3A Center Grove Sectional: Tuesday winners, 5 p.m.; TH South vs. TH North, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Edgewood Sectional: Tuesday winners, 5:30 p.m.; Indian Creek vs. Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.; Class A Sullivan Sectional: Sullivan vs. NK-VR winner, 5 p.m.; Wednesday winners, 7 p.m.
High school girls tennis — Casey at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Friday (7)
College volleyball — Missouri State at ISU, 6 p.m.; SMWC at Point Park, 7 p.m.
College cross country — SMWC at Brescia invite, 5:30 p.m.
High school football — Cloverdale at West Vigo, 7 p.m.; TH North at Indianapolis Chatard, 7 p.m.; TH South at Southport, 7 p.m.; Northview at Edgewood, 7 p.m.; Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.; Eastern Greene at Linton, 7 p.m.; Paris at Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.; Sullivan at Indian Creek, 7:30 p.m.; North Central at South Spencer, 7:30 p.m.; Marshall at Newton, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball — Martinsville at Ramsey, 7 p.m.; Vincennes Rivet at Dugger Union, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday (8)
College football — North Dakota State at ISU, 1 p.m.; Manchester at RHIT, 2 p.m.
College volleyball — SMWC at Carlow, Noon; Southern Illinois at ISU, 6 p.m.;Transylvania at RHIT, 6 p.m.
College men's soccer — Earlham at RHIT, 3:30 p.m.; Brescia at SMWC, 4 p.m.
College women's soccer — Earlham at RHIT, 1 p.m.; Brescia at SMWC, 1 p.m.
College women's tennis — RHIT at Transylvania, TBA.
College women's golf — RHIT at HCAC preview at Defiance, all day.
College swimming – ISU at Illinois, 11 a.m.
High school football — Dugger Union at Rock Creek Academy, Noon; South Fork at Martinsville, Noon; Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
High school volleyball — Northview/Sullivan/Parke Heritage/Clay City at North Montgomery invite, 9 a.m.; TH North at Southport, 10 a.m.; TH South at Columbus North, 11 a.m.; Marshall at Pana tourney, TBA.
High school boys soccer — Class 3A Martinsville Sectional: championship, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Greencastle Sectional: championship, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Washington Sectional: championship, 7 p.m.
High school girls soccer — Class 3A Center Grove Sectional: championship, 2 p.m.; Class 2A Edgewood Sectional: championship, 2 p.m.; Class A Sullivan Sectional: championship, 2 p.m.
High school boys tennis — Center Grove Semistate, 1 p.m.
High school girls tennis — LIC tournament at Olney, TBA.
High school cross country — Sectional at Gibson Course, 10 a.m.; Marshall/Hutsonville/Paris at Cumberland invite, 11 a.m.
Sunday (9)
College women's soccer — Drake at ISU, 1 p.m.
College women's golf — RHIT at HCAC preview at Defiance, all day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.