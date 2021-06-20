Micaela Hazlewood finished second Saturday night in the women’s discus at the U.S. Olympic Trials, with the top three qualifying for a trip to Tokyo.
But that still might not include the 2014 Linton graduate.
Hazlewood’s second-place throw of 205-feet-2 on Saturday is still short of the Olympic qualifying standard of 208-4, and her international ranking of 44 is short of the necessary 32nd-place ranking. So she has until June 29 to add 96 centimeters or she’ll stay home, because Saturday’s third-place finisher Rachel Dincoff and fifth-place finisher Whitney Ashby have both achieved the qualifying standard.
Hazlewood has added 53 feet to her throw since she was a Miner. She never finished higher than third in the state meet, and was never better than fourth in the Big Ten after competing for Purdue — and then for Kentucky her senior year, when she followed her throws coach to Knoxville.
Former Rose-Hulman national champion Liz Evans came very close to qualifying in the high jump, but fell just short late Sunday night.
Evans cleared a personal-best 6-2 3/4 during Sunday’s finals. That leap put her in fifth place as she had two missed jumps at that height.
Evans made one attempt at the next threshold — the Olympic qualifying height of 6-4. She did not clear the bar and then she was listed as retired.
Evans had cleared a then-personal-best jump of 6-1 1/2 on Friday to move the finals.
Indiana State freshman Ryann Porter finished 21st in women’s triple jump on Friday with a jump of 41-7 3/4, while throwers Erin Reese and Felisha Johnson compete for the first time Thursday in women’s hammer and women’s shot put respectively.
